Coachella loses its appeal as Gen Z influencers take over

It was once the hottest ticket in the summer festival calendar, but Coachella is now being shunned by music lovers after becoming overrun with Gen Z influencers who don't even recognise the acts performing on stage. This year's California-based festival - boasting a lineup including Lana del Ray and Blur - saw legions of influencers flown out by brands to pose in the desert and promote their swimwear, hair, and clothing ranges.
But many ticketholders don't even bother attending the event - now dubbed the 'Influencer Olympics' - despite a storied history first inspired by a 1993 gig grunge band Pearl Jam performed at the Empire Polo Club venue in Indio, California. At the weekend, Blur frontman Damon Albarn became increasingly frustrated with the 'silent' Coachella crowd during his band's set, telling them: 'You'll never see us again so you might as well f****** sing it'. He has been given sympathy by a member of Paul Weller's touring band who told of similar indifference from crowds at Coachella - and branded it 'not a music festival
