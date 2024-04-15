Blur 's Damon Albarn criticizes crowd at Coachella .

Blur's Damon Albarn criticizes crowd at Coachella

Blur Damon Albarn Coachella Music Festival Crowd Reaction Apathy

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



DailyMailCeleb / 🏆 1. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

‘You’re never seeing us again’: Blur’s lead singer blasts ‘disgraceful’ Coachella crowd and vows not to...Blur's lead singer Damon Albarn has blasted the crowd his band got at Coachella as it stayed largely silent during their 13-song set at the iconic US music festival.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Nia Archives, Silence is Loud review: Blur meets GoldieThe London-by-way-of-Bradford producer's debut LP skillfully blends Britpop and drum and bass

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Rhys McCabe wants Airdrie cup glory memories after Old Firm debut was a blurDiamonds manager could get his first piece of silverware as a boss at the age of just 31 when his side take on Welsh champions TNS in the SPFL Trust Trophy Final tomorrow.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Suki Waterhouse tells the crowd her baby's gender during Coachella setAfter giving birth earlier this month, singer Suki Waterhouse has finally revealed the gender of her baby whilst she was performing a set at music festival Coachella

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Corrie's Damon sent three-word message by 'son' after 'blooper' uncoveredThe bad boy, played by Ciarán Griffiths, was arrested in shocking scenes - but it didn't always go to plan

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Corrie fans spot 'hilarious' Damon blunder in robbery scenes before arrestThere were dramatic scenes in the ITV soap as Damon followed his brother Harvey's orders

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »