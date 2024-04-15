Blur frontman Damon Albarn expresses frustration at Coachella audience

It started with a gentle 'I need your participation, please', as Blur frontman Damon Albarn sought an audience singalong during a Coachella performance. But as the British rock band were consistently met with near-silence, an increasingly frustrated Albarn eventually remarked: 'You'll never see us again'.

The musician appeared to get increasingly frustrated until he told the audience: 'You'll never see us again so you may aswell f****** sing it.' Read more:Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce spotted at CoachellaShakira announces world tour during surprise Coachella appearance Dressed in a white suit and a black T-shirt paired with a pair of black sunglasses, Albarn led the band, which also includes guitarist Graham Coxon, bass guitarist Alex James and drummer Dave Rowntree.

