Parents Accused of Negligence in Death of Newborn Baby

A newborn baby girl who died after being taken to live in a tent in wintry conditions would still be alive if it was not for her parents' actions, according to prosecutors. Constance Marten, 36, and her partner Mark Gordon, 49, are accused of several charges, including manslaughter by gross negligence and causing or allowing the death of a child.
Nobody else is to blame are they?' 'Neglected and exposed to dangerous conditions' Mr Little described Victoria as a 'freezing cold baby girl with just a single babygrow and one vest, no hat', who was 'neglected and exposed to dangerous conditions'. The court heard Victoria was found dead in a supermarket 'bag for life' wearing just a soiled nappy and hidden beneath 'waste and detritus' in a disused allotment shed in Brighton on 1 March last year.
