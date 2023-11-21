Charming Fixer-Upper Cottage on Scenic Isle of Bute

Anyone who is keen to get away from the hustle and bustle and live a simpler and more quiet life will no doubt be tempted by this bargain cottage on the scenic Isle of Bute. A charming fixer-upper island cottage overlooking a scenic Scottish bay has just gone on the market.
Stepping inside, you are greeted by an entrance hall that opens into a spacious lounge, which in turn leads down through a small flight of steps into theFor anybody looking to get away from the rat race and start over in a peaceful setting, Kelspoke House could be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. Bute is home to some of the most beautiful scenery anywhere in Scotland, and has been a popular holiday spot since Victorian times, so is a great choice for those keen to live a quieter life. Meanwhile, as a result of its proximity to the Gulf Stream, Bute enjoys a particularly mild climate and has even become known as the 'Madeira of Scotland
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: MetroUK - 🏆 13. / 82 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »