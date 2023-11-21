Chancellor to Deliver Autumn Statement on UK Finances

The chancellor is set to deliver his autumn statement on Wednesday, setting out his plans for government's finances across the next year. It's Jeremy Hunt's chance to update the public on the state of the UK economy, announces changes to taxation and set out spending plans.

Ministers had been managing expectations ahead of the statement, warning the finances were too tight for any large giveaways, but an unexpected fall in the level of inflation means Rishi Sunak and the chancellor have more fiscal headroom to play with. Despite inflation - at 4.6% - being significantly higher than the Bank of England's 2% target, it has halved since the start of the year - meaning Mr Sunak has achieved his goal and wants to show that to the public with tax cuts.What is the autumn statement and when will it be? There are usually two fiscal events in a parliamentary year, the first being the main budget, also known as the spring statement. The second is the autumn statement, which is meant to be an update but can still contain large announcement





