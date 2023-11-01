Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines reflects on difficult family shake-up following son Drake's departure

has emotionally revealed how she hopes her eldest son Drake will "fall back into his favorite chair" as he returns home for Christmas break, four months after leaving for college.Joanna shared that as he returns home for Christmas break in a few weeks she is hopeful that he is able to fall back "into conversations we’d left open, into inside jokes he’d shared with his brothers, even falling back into his favorite chair".

"I want to hear that life pouring in and out of every room and conversation. And I want Drake to feel as if the impression he’s made in our home remained even when he didn’t," she poignantly added. "I'm thinking about this now because I’ve learned that I want to be intentional about creating that space for my kids to connect. Our house is built in a way where everyone could go their separate ways if they don’t have a good reason not to," she concluded.

Joanna is known for her wise words, and for pouring her own love into finding the joy in the small things, and she went on to recall how the holidays have become"'sweeter with time," and reminded her readers that "this is the season of togetherness, after all". headtopics.com

Husband Chip graduated from Baylor University in Waco in 1998 with a degree in marketing and business administration and a few years later Joanna graduated in 2001 with a degree in communications. But they did not meet until the following year, with the pair celebrating their 20th anniversary this past month.The two founded their company Magnolia Market in the same year as their wedding, and they later rose to prominence when their showdebuted on HGTV in 2013.

"Proud of his little pumpkins," Joanna wrote in her caption, adding a white heart emoji to match the pumpkins. headtopics.com

