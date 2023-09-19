Chanel Transforms Northern Quarter Street into Catwalk for Exclusive Fashion Show

Work has begun to transform a Northern Quarter street into a dramatic catwalk for international fashion brand Chanel. Thomas Street has been cordoned off for the next MONTH while huge metal structures are being erected, set to form a canopy for the catwalk extravaganza. Chanel had announced earlier this year it would hold its exclusive Métiers d'Art show in Manchester city centre for the first time ever this December.

But the location and details of the show have been kept a closely-guarded secret by the fashion brand. The MEN has spoken to a number of businesses around the Northern Quarter who have said they've signed non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) which prevent them talking about the event about to take place on Thomas Street. The MEN knows of a luxury hotel in the city centre that also claims to have signed an NDA amid extraordinary levels of secrecy around the fashion show and its high-profile guests





