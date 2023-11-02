Council wants to demolish this Northern Quarter building to make way for flats

Manchester city council wants to demolish a 1960s retail complex in the Northern Quarter to make way for apartments.
The council’s new developer, This City, is set to take over the single-storey units facing Newton Street and the car park behind it in Postal Street and transform it into 110 apartments once the single-storey retail building is razed, the Manchester Evening News understands. The authority has previously said one in five of those flats will be available for 'accessible rent' — which means they will be priced at-or-below local housing benefit levels.
The other four-fifths of the apartment block will be available at market rent rates. The latest application from This City seeks to allow demolition to take place in order to make way for the tower.READ MORE: Get the latest city centre news here. headtopics.com
“The city council via new delivery vehicle for affordable rent housing (This City) is wanting to demolish the existing building and clear the site in preparation prior to constructing new build apartments,” a statement from a council project manager confirmed. “The project scope is to redevelop the site by demolishing the existing units to grade level to enable the design and build of a high-quality sustainable residential development on the Manchester city council-owned Postal Street site.
Not many details have previously been revealed about the new apartments, but this application sheds new light on the scheme. The statement added: “The redevelopment will deliver a mixture of one-, two-, and three bedroom accommodation units across one apartment block. headtopics.com