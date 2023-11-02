Council wants to demolish this Northern Quarter building to make way for flats

Manchester city council wants to demolish a 1960s retail complex in the Northern Quarter to make way for apartments.

The council’s new developer, This City, is set to take over the single-storey units facing Newton Street and the car park behind it in Postal Street and transform it into 110 apartments once the single-storey retail building is razed, the Manchester Evening News understands. The authority has previously said one in five of those flats will be available for 'accessible rent' — which means they will be priced at-or-below local housing benefit levels.

The other four-fifths of the apartment block will be available at market rent rates. The latest application from This City seeks to allow demolition to take place in order to make way for the tower.READ MORE: Get the latest city centre news here. headtopics.com

“The city council via new delivery vehicle for affordable rent housing (This City) is wanting to demolish the existing building and clear the site in preparation prior to constructing new build apartments,” a statement from a council project manager confirmed. “The project scope is to redevelop the site by demolishing the existing units to grade level to enable the design and build of a high-quality sustainable residential development on the Manchester city council-owned Postal Street site.

Not many details have previously been revealed about the new apartments, but this application sheds new light on the scheme. The statement added: “The redevelopment will deliver a mixture of one-, two-, and three bedroom accommodation units across one apartment block. headtopics.com

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: MENnewsdesk »

Shrewsbury North West Relief Road plans to go before Shropshire Council’s Northern planning committee todayShropshire Council’s Northern planning committee is set to meet today to consider the planning application for the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road. Read more ⮕

Family Forced to Leave Mould-Ridden Council Flat Despite Council's AssuranceA Scottish family is forced to leave their council flat due to severe mold infestation, despite the local authority claiming it is safe to live in. Read more ⮕

Shrewsbury North West Relief Road plans to be reviewedShrewsbury's North West Relief Road will be discussed at the council's northern planning committee. Read more ⮕

'Unprecedented' flooding leaves businesses damaged by Storm Ciaran in Northern IrelandFootage filmed by the McCartan Bros. clothing store in Newry shows the extent of the flooding. Read more ⮕

Newton Abbott cinema saved after council U-turnNewton Abbott cinema saved after council U-turn Read more ⮕

Fylde chips and mash factory’s ‘potato power’ plans put on the backburner by council committeePlans to build a green energy plant alongside a potato processing factory in Fylde have been left to simmer by councillors who want to see the site for themselves before deciding whether to give the idea the go-ahead. Read more ⮕