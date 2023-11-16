The intensifying rivalry between America and China has led to much talk of a new cold war. Some say that is going too far, but the two do seem now to have little space for co-operation and rather more for conflict. The greatest difference with the first cold war is, of course, the origin of this rivalry. After the second world war, the two superpowers settled quickly into confrontation. They had little in common. The Soviet Union was a military giant but an economic recluse.
China, conversely, was brought into the international economy after 1978. For 30 years it benefited from integration and access to foreign capital and know-how. Along the way, it acquired an aptitude for indigenous innovation, not just intellectual-property theft. And China had been chipping away at American power for years. But it took the more direct approach of Xi Jinping, who speaks of surpassing America in frontier technologies and refers to the Taiwan Strait as Chinese national waters, to shock America into understanding the challenge ahea
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »
Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »
Source: FT - 🏆 113. / 51 Read more »
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »
Source: TheEconomist - 🏆 6. / 92 Read more »