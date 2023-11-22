Bodies of four teenage boys found in car after binman's discovery

The bodies of four teenage boys were recovered from a Ford Fiesta after a passing binman spotted the car down a ditch in Wales. Jevon Hirst, 16, Harvey Owen, 17, Wilf Fitchett, 17, and Hugo Morris, 18, had been going camping in Snowdonia but were reported missing after failing to return home. Their bodies were discovered inside a Ford Fiesta two days later after a binman spotted the car around 10am on Tuesday morning, the Mirror reports.

Farmer Rhys Williams, who lives nearby, heard a search and rescue helicopter before the tragic discovery





