Shropshire health bodies urged to reassess how they can prevent spread of Covid-19

Hospitals and GP surgeries in Shropshire have "been encouraged to reassess how they can prevent the spread of Covid-19" as the area sees an increasing number of cases in the community.Patients at one GP surgery in Shrewsbury have been sent a text message advising them that clinicians"will now revert back to wearing face masks during face-to-face appointments".

Alison Bussey, chief nursing officer for NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, said: “Like other areas across the country, we are seeing an increasing number of cases of Covid-19 in our communities. She adds that trusts and primary care services have been"encouraged to reassess how they can prevent the spread of Covid-19 in their organisations to minimise the impact" on staff and patients.

It adds: “Staff health and wellbeing, and keeping our patients safe and well, is central to our system approach to preventing the spread of Covid-19 and will continue to be reinforced by NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin.” headtopics.com

Its statement reads:"We have recently received guidance from NHS England on the wearing of face masks in primary care settings. "The decision has been made to not only protect our staff but also our patients, particularly those who are extremely vulnerable.

In a joint statement, Helen Onions, deputy statutory director of public health at Telford & Wrekin Council, and Rachel Robinson, executive director of health at Shropshire Council, said: “As winter approaches, Covid-19 and other respiratory illnesses such as colds and flu will be circulating. headtopics.com

Read more:

ShropshireStar »

Shropshire hospitals already gridlocked heading into winter with 150 patients blocking bedsShropshire's hospitals are heading towards the winter months already ‘gridlocked’, with 150 patients blocking beds. Read more ⮕

Plans submitted for third time to demolish derelict workshop in Shropshire villagePlans have been re-submitted to demolish a derelict workshop in a Shropshire village and build a cottage in its place. Read more ⮕

Bake Off: Shropshire star reflects on 'disastrous few days' but admits show was 'a blast'A Shropshire contestant on the Great British Bake Off has said her final farewell to the tent after a 'disastrous few days'. Read more ⮕

Shropshire Farming Talk: Addressing the problem of hare coursingHare Coursing is proving to be prevalent as we move into Autumn. Read more ⮕

The Royal British Legion’s Poppy Appeal 2023 launches in ShropshireThe Royal British Legion launches its 2023 Poppy Appeal today, with the public able to get hold of its newly designed plastic-free poppy for the first time. Read more ⮕

Shropshire joinery firm shortlisted for major national awardA Shropshire business is celebrating after being shortlisted for ‘Woodworking Project of the Year’ for the British Woodworking Federation awards. Read more ⮕