Chorley secures £20m from government's Levelling Up Fund

At the second time of asking, Chorley has scooped £20m from the government’s Levelling Up Fund. The huge cash injection will be used to transform parts of its town centre. The borough’s first bid for the cash, in July 2022, was based on a pitch to create a multi-purpose civic square, opposite the town hall, build an estate of innovative new homes on a former council depot and regenerate community facilities at a local church.

However, the plans were knocked back by the government when allocations from what was the second round of the £4.8bn Levelling Up Fund were announced in January this year. Chorley Council had been planning to submit a revised proposal during the third and final tranche of applications for a share of the cash pot, but Whitehall has instead dished out the remaining money to what it regarded as “high quality” – but ultimately unsuccessful – bids from round two, which was heavily oversubscribed





