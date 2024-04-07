Celtic Defender Expresses Frustration After Draw with Rangers

Celtic defender Alistair Johnston expressed his frustration on social media after the 3-3 draw with Rangers . He was penalized for a penalty despite protests and referenced the decision in his response. Johnston was booked in the first half for a collision with Fabio Silva and was later adjudged to have fouled Silva in the box after a VAR review. He took to social media after the match to express his disagreement with the decision.

Brendan Rodgers also criticized the decision, accusing Silva of simulation. Rangers manager Philippe Clement disagreed, stating that it was a penalty

Celtic Defender Alistair Johnston Frustration Social Media Draw Rangers Penalty Disagreement Brendan Rodgers Simulation Philippe Clement

