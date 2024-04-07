Ashlee Simpson Shares Glimpses of Family Vacation in Cabo San Lucas

Ashlee Simpson and her family enjoyed a vacation in Cabo San Lucas , sharing glimpses of their time with fans. The singer posted pictures of her and her youngest son heading into the ocean, as well as adorable moments of her son Ziggy cuddling with his dad. She also shared photos of her vacation outfits, including a brown printed set and a slinky black slip dress. Fans praised the family and commented on the relaxing and beautiful vacation.

Ashlee also posted pictures of her and her husband's glitzy all-white outfits and her son Bronx

Ashlee Simpson Family Vacation Cabo San Lucas Pictures Outfits Fans

