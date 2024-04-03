Celtic Eyeing Queens Park Rangers Defender Jake Clarke-Salter

Celtic are plotting a summer swoop for Queens Park Rangers defender Jake Clarke-Salter. The 26-year-old centre-back has caught the eye of the Glasgow giants with his performances for QPR in the Championship.

Celtic are eyeing central defensive reinforcements in the summer window with Brendan Rodgers prioritising that area of his team for improvement. Clarke-Salter has made 29 total appearances for QPR in the 2023-24 campaign, starting in 25 of those outings.

