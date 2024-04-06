Celtic Defender Liam Scales Making His Mark Against Rangers

Celtic defender Liam Scales hasn't looked back since being thrown into the deep end against Rangers at Ibrox back in September. The last time Liam Scales stepped out at Ibrox , it was the making of him as a Celtic player. This time, it could be the making of Celtic ’s season.
Scales had only played once as a starting centre back for Celtic when he was thrown into September’s visit to the other side of Glasgow alongside fellow Old Firm rookie Gustaf Lagerbielke, and they came out the other side with a 1-0 victory. Since then, it has been Scales, against all expectations, who has gone on to nail down his place as a starter in Brendan Rodgers’ side, and it is he who is widely expected – and trusted – to partner Cameron Carter-Vickers on Sunday to face Rangers once more
Celtic Liam Scales Rangers Ibrox
