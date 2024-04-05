Carolina Panthers Sign Derrick Brown to Multi-Year Extension

The Carolina Panthers and defensive tackle Derrick Brown have agreed to a four-year, $96 million contract extension , with $63.2 million guaranteed. Brown is coming off his first Pro Bowl season and has been a key player for the Panthers since being drafted in 2020.

