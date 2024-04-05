Premier League Title Race: Arsenal, Liverpool, and Manchester City

Arsenal , Liverpool and Manchester City are divided by only three points in the Premier League table - but which team is most likely to take the crown come May? Liverpool have reclaimed the Premier League summit after a 3-1 win over Sheffield United on Thursday after Arsenal and Manchester City claimed wins the previous day against Luton and Aston Villa respectively. The title race shows signs of going right to the wire on the final day of the season on Sunday, May 19.

Paul Merson described the run-in as 'the best Premier League title run-in ever', while the stats reveal it is also the closest in a decade: the last time three or fewer points divided first and third after 30 games was in 2014. So, how do the teams' fortunes fare with eight games to go? LIVERPOOLReasons to be confident Liverpool's attacking firepower propelled them to the top of table, boosted by Mohamed Salah returning to the starting line-up and scoring in the 2-1 win over Brighton last weeken

