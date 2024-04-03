Portlaoise Panthers Refuse to Replay Final 0.3 Seconds of Match

Portlaoise Panthers have said they will refuse to replay the final 0.3 seconds of their match against Limerick Sport Eagles because it would be "completely against the spirit of basketball". The Panthers appealed the result on the grounds a foul call, which led to the Eagles' winning free throws, was awarded 1.6 seconds after the buzzer. However, in a statement released on Wednesday, the Panthers said replaying the last 0.

3 seconds of the Division 1 quarter-final would go against the "values of the game of basketball". "We think the ordering of 0.3 seconds to be replayed of our quarter-final is completely against the spirit of basketball and, as said above, was never the basis for appeal," said the Panthers. "We would never ask nor expect Limerick Sport Eagles, a club whom we hold in the highest regard, to travel to Portlaoise to play the remaining 0.3 seconds.

