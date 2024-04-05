Arrests at Belfast International Airport Increase by 134% in Three Years

Arrests at Belfast International Airport are up 134% in three years according to police statistics provided following freedom of information requests. People are understood to have been arrested on suspicion of a range of offences, including sexual offences, violence, burglary, drug offences and even criminal damage . The figures were obtained from the PSNI by investigators for Accident Claims Advice, who say some arrests were even made onboard aircraft.

Read more: Belfast airports provide update on progress of new security scanners They said the data showed a total of 164 arrests were made between 2021 and March 2024 including theft, being drunk on an aircraft and sexual offences. But the most common arrests at Belfast International Airport in the last three years were for 'miscellaneous crimes against society'. In the last three years, 68 of these arrests were made, accounting for a staggering 41% of all figure

Belfast International Airport Arrests Statistics Offenses Sexual Offenses Violence Burglary Drug Offenses Criminal Damage Aircraft PSNI Miscellaneous Crimes Against Society

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BelfastLive / 🏆 16. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Top Ten Indian Takeaways in Belfast as Voted by Belfast Live ReadersBelfast Live readers share their recommendations for the best Indian takeaways in Belfast and Northern Ireland. Find out the top ten as voted by the readers.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Limelight Belfast Granted Permission to Use Old Belfast Telegraph Print Hall for Conferences and EventsThe Limelight Belfast has received full planning permission to convert the old Belfast Telegraph Print Hall into a conference center and events/entertainment space. The application was approved unanimously by the Belfast City Council Planning Committee. The site is located on the ground floor of a Grade B2 listed building on Royal Avenue.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Popular North Belfast Business Purchases Belfast BarMcKenna's bar in Belfast's Sailortown area is set to reopen under new ownership after being purchased by the owners of Ben Madigan's Bar and Kitchen. A refurbishment and rebranding will take place in the coming months.

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Noah Kahan announces huge outdoor show in BelfastThe Stick Season singer is heading to Belfast for the first time to play Belfast Vital

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Belfast murals: Belfast is a 'special place' says Dan KitchenerDan Kitchener's new street art in south Belfast has delighted locals, adding a 'welcoming touch' to the area.

Source: BBCNewsNI - 🏆 95. / 52 Read more »

Belfast's favourite Indian takeaway as voted for by Belfast Live readersOur mouths are watering just thinking of the fantastic eateries shortlisted

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »