Arrests at Belfast International Airport Increase by 134% in Three Years

Arrests at Belfast International Airport are up 134% in three years according to police statistics provided following freedom of information requests. People are understood to have been arrested on suspicion of a range of offences, including sexual offences, violence, burglary, drug offences and even criminal damage . The figures were obtained from the PSNI by investigators for Accident Claims Advice, who say some arrests were even made onboard aircraft.
Read more: Belfast airports provide update on progress of new security scanners They said the data showed a total of 164 arrests were made between 2021 and March 2024 including theft, being drunk on an aircraft and sexual offences. But the most common arrests at Belfast International Airport in the last three years were for 'miscellaneous crimes against society'. In the last three years, 68 of these arrests were made, accounting for a staggering 41% of all figure
