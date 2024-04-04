Canary Islands Residents to Protest Against Tourists

UK holidaymakers planning trips to Lanzarote and Tenerife have been issued with a warning, as locals in the Canary Islands are set to stage a big protest against tourists on 20th April. The residents from Gran Canaria, Tenerife, Fuerteventura, Lanzarote and La Palma will hold "historic" demonstrations to voice their concerns over "overtourism".

The Canary Islands' president Fernando Clavijo called for "common sense" and reminded people that tourism is the "main source of employment and wealth" for their economy. He said that visitors "come to enjoy themselves, to spend a few days and to leave their money in the Canary Islands". He insisted that protesters need to be "be responsible in this action" considering UK tourists bring millions in tourism every spring and summer

