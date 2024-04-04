Mastermind behind killing of police officer found guilty of murder

The mastermind behind the killing of a police officer has been found guilty of murder - 18 years after she was shot at almost point-blank range while responding to an armed robbery . PC Sharon Beshenivsky, 38, was gunned down while responding to the armed robbery at a travel agents in Bradford in 2005.Today Piran Ditta Khan was convicted of murder by a majority of 10-1 after 11 jurors deliberated for almost 19 hours over four days.

Read More: PC Sharon Beshenivsky murder suspect spent two decades evading police in Pakistan, jury toldRead More: Man, 74, extradited from Pakistan and charged with murder over 2005 shooting of Bradford PC Sharon BeshenivskyHe was found guilty of two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, also by a majority of 10-1. Khan had denied murder, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapo

Police Officer Murder Armed Robbery Conviction Possession Of Firearm PC Sharon Beshenivsky

