Mastermind behind killing of police officer found guilty of murder

The mastermind behind the killing of a police officer has been found guilty of murder - 18 years after she was shot at almost point-blank range while responding to an armed robbery . PC Sharon Beshenivsky, 38, was gunned down while responding to the armed robbery at a travel agents in Bradford in 2005.Today Piran Ditta Khan was convicted of murder by a majority of 10-1 after 11 jurors deliberated for almost 19 hours over four days.
Read More: PC Sharon Beshenivsky murder suspect spent two decades evading police in Pakistan, jury toldRead More: Man, 74, extradited from Pakistan and charged with murder over 2005 shooting of Bradford PC Sharon BeshenivskyHe was found guilty of two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life, also by a majority of 10-1. Khan had denied murder, two counts of possession of a firearm with intent to endanger life and two counts of possession of a prohibited weapo
Police Officer Murder Armed Robbery Conviction Possession Of Firearm PC Sharon Beshenivsky
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »
Source: itvlondon - 🏆 116. / 51 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »