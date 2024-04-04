Top Picks for Lip Butter Balm Dupes

With the perfect combination of buttery hydrating goodness and the longevity of a balm, as well as plenty of delicious flavours - this lip product is the MVP of any handbag. We love everything about Summer Fridays, from being vegan, to their range of shades and beautiful packaging, we can’t find fault. However, sometimes we just like to be savvy shoppers and spend our money wisely. £23 for a lip balm, in this climate? Behave.

We’ve done some digging and here are our top picks for the lip butter balm dupes we’ll know you'll love. Formulated with lip-loving peptides and castor oil, this affordable lip balm gives top-level nourishment, whilst giving a comfortable plumping effect. You really can have it all.Voted the world’s best lip ointments, kiss rough lips goodbye with Lanolips. Coming in with seven shades (and flavours😋), these delicious products are 100% natural and cruelty-free. Designed to lock in moisture, these multi-balms can also hydrate cuticles and dry skin patche

Lip Butter Balm Dupes Affordable Nourishment Plumping Effect Lanolips Natural Cruelty-Free Shades Flavors

