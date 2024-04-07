Billie Shepherd and family enjoy luxurious Dubai getaway at Atlantis, The Palm

Billie and Greg Shepherd and their three children, Nelly, Arthur and Margot, have jetted off with their three children for a luxurious Dubai getaway while staying at the iconic Atlantis , The Palm . The five-star hotel boasts a huge indoor aquarium, multiple restaurants and enough activities to keep Nelly, Arthur and Margot entertained.
Billie, 34, shared a series of snaps of their family holiday on her Instagram stories as they went surfing on the hotel's wave machine and ventured around as they basked in the sunshine. Greg even surprised the kids by joining the sharks and fishes in the sprawling tank at Atlantis. Billie Shepherd took to Instagram with a bundle of snaps as they soaked up the sun in Dubai. The doting mum posed alongside her daughter Nelly as they ventured around. A sweet snap was taken of Nelly with her little sister Margot as they held hands in the tropical setting
Billie Shepherd Greg Shepherd Dubai Atlantis The Palm Luxury Getaway Family Holiday Indoor Aquarium Restaurants Activities Surfing Wave Machine Sunshine Sharks Fishes Instagram Tropical Setting
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: new_magazine - 🏆 72. / 59 Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »
Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »
Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »
Source: SkySports - 🏆 58. / 63 Read more »
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »