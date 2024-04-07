Sam Thompson reveals his first scene on Made In Chelsea took 13 takes

While he may now be King Of The Jungle after his recent I'm A Celebrity stint, Sam Thompson first rose to prominence in 2013 when he joined the cast of Made In Chelsea . Opening up about what it was really like on the E4 show, which he appeared on until 2021, the reality star has this week revealed that his first scene took 13 takes to film.

Joining the show as the younger brother of Louise Thompson, who had joined two years prior, Sam was introduced during her break-up from co-star Andy Jordan and had to chat with the latter during his first scene. 'I actually had to do that scene so many times, it took me 13 takes to get it right,' recalled Sam, 31, during a live show of his podcast with Pete Wicks, Staying Relevant, in London on Friday (5 April). Explaining that producers were hopeful he'd play the character of Louise's protective sibling, Sam admitted that he couldn't quite do tha

