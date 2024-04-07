Leeds Suffers Defeat Against Coventry

Leeds suffered a disappointing 2-1 defeat against Coventry , marking their first league loss of the year. Despite Ipswich's defeat, Leeds remains in third place with five games left. Captain Ampadu admitted the team's disappointment and acknowledged their defensive mistakes .

However, he emphasized that winning this match wouldn't guarantee promotion and expressed determination to bounce back in their upcoming game against Sunderland.

