Leona Maguire to face Nelly Korda in T-Mobile Match Play final

Ireland's Leona Maguire has set up a T-Mobile Match Play final against world No 1 Nelly Korda , after the pair produced dominant efforts on Saturday in the quarter-finals and semi-finals at Las Vegas. Korda dispatched South Korea's Narin An 4&3 in one semi-final, while Maguire ousted South Korea's Sei Young Kim 3&2 at Shadow Creek Golf Course. 'Nelly is the best in the world right now,' Maguire said. 'She's on a really hot streak.
It's been incredibly impressive what she's been doing in the past few weeks. 'It's going to be a really tough battle tomorrow,' she added. 'I've got a big challenge ahead of me. I'm excited. I mean, that's why you practice. You want to play the best players in the world and that's what Nelly i
Leona Maguire Nelly Korda T-Mobile Match Play Golf Final
