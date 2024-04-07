Leona Maguire to face Nelly Korda in T-Mobile Match Play final

Ireland's Leona Maguire has set up a T-Mobile Match Play final against world No 1 Nelly Korda , after the pair produced dominant efforts on Saturday in the quarter-finals and semi-finals at Las Vegas. Korda dispatched South Korea's Narin An 4&3 in one semi-final, while Maguire ousted South Korea's Sei Young Kim 3&2 at Shadow Creek Golf Course. 'Nelly is the best in the world right now,' Maguire said. 'She's on a really hot streak.

It's been incredibly impressive what she's been doing in the past few weeks. 'It's going to be a really tough battle tomorrow,' she added. 'I've got a big challenge ahead of me. I'm excited. I mean, that's why you practice. You want to play the best players in the world and that's what Nelly i

Leona Maguire Nelly Korda T-Mobile Match Play Golf Final Dominant Efforts World No 1

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



SkySports / 🏆 58. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nelly Korda wins Ford Championship in Arizona to claim third successive LPGA Tour titleWorld number one Nelly Korda hits a bogey-free seven-under-par 65 to claim her third LPGA Tour victory on the trot in Arizona.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »

Nelly Korda wins 3 in a row on LPGA Tour, first since 2016'Definitely one of my least stressful wins,' Korda said after shooting a 65 to come from behind and win the Ford Championship.

Source: The Athletic UK - 🏆 123. / 51 Read more »

LPGA Tour: Nelly Korda wins Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship in dramatic playoff against Ryann O'TooleNelly Korda sank a downhill putt for birdie on the first playoff hole to defeat Ryann O'Toole and win the Fir Hills Seri Pak Championship on Sunday.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Police 'increasingly concerned' for missing teen Leona DerbyshirePolice are appealing for help to trace Leona Derbyshire's whereabouts

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Kieran Maguire: FSG ‘will be happy’ after big Liverpool announcementThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »

Kieran Maguire: Everton takeover faces new ‘crisis’ tonightThe inside track on the football stories that matter

Source: footyinsider247 - 🏆 53. / 63 Read more »