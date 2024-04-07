Verstappen wins Japanese GP after first-lap crash

Max Verstappen returned to winning ways to head a resounding Red Bull one-two in a Japanese GP that was restarted following a big first-lap crash involving Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon . A fortnight after suffering a shock first race retirement in two years in Australia in a race won by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Verstappen hit back in dominant style at Suzuka with the world champion beating team-mate Sergio Perez by 12 seconds.

Verstappen had to navigate two getaways on the grid from pole position after the race was originally red-flagged on its first lap after RB's Ricciardo tangled with Williams' Albon and both spun off into heavy impacts with the barrier

