Verstappen wins Japanese GP after first-lap crash

Max Verstappen returned to winning ways to head a resounding Red Bull one-two in a Japanese GP that was restarted following a big first-lap crash involving Daniel Ricciardo and Alex Albon . A fortnight after suffering a shock first race retirement in two years in Australia in a race won by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, Verstappen hit back in dominant style at Suzuka with the world champion beating team-mate Sergio Perez by 12 seconds.
Verstappen had to navigate two getaways on the grid from pole position after the race was originally red-flagged on its first lap after RB's Ricciardo tangled with Williams' Albon and both spun off into heavy impacts with the barrier
Max Verstappen Japanese GP First-Lap Crash Red Bull One-Two Finish Ricciardo Albon Perez
Verstappen sets the pace in first practice for Japanese Grand PrixRed Bull driver Max Verstappen takes the lead in the first practice session for the Japanese Grand Prix, while Williams faces more difficulties. Verstappen's time of 1:20.056 puts him at the top of the timesheets, with teammate Sergio Perez close behind. The session was interrupted by a crash from Logan Sargeant.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »