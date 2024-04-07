The Blowdry Hack for Perfect Hair

Me personally? I love a ‘90s blow-dry. I just cba with the styling process to get there. But one pro hair stylist has shared the blowdry hack she uses in the salon to give her clients the bouncy, voluminous hair of their dreams, even on a limited time frame (because you best believe coveted Aussie hairstylist, Belinda Lee Mills, who shared the hack, is backed up until some time in 2038). The key with a trad blowdry is to lock in the style from wet to dry.
It requires a dexterity that tbh is more than a lot of us can manage with just two hands (twizzling the round brush in the right direction, with enough tension and at the right angle to create optimum bounce, while aiming the hairdryer down the lengths, then looping each section up and pinning it in place). It also requires patience as you wait for each pin curl to cool and set the style. But, Belinda's blowdry hack skips fast to the good bi
Blowdry Hair Stylist Hack Bouncy Voluminous Salon Style Dexterity Patience
