Beck Hall, Malham: Yorkshire Dales hotel to become first in England to go fully vegan

Beck Hall owners Andy and Louise Macbeth, who took over the former walkers’ hostel near Malham a decade ago, made the announcement on the business’s Facebook page this week. The statement read: “Since taking on Beck Hall almost 10 years ago it has always been a place that has reflected us and our values. Beck Hall has thrived on these values, evolving into a special place loved by many.

'We have so many loyal customers who love Beck Hall for its magical location, friendly staff, wholesome menus and dog friendliness and we want to reassure you that none of that is changing, if you give us a chance, I’m sure you’ll agree. 'We realise that some guests will be opposed to this change and that’s okay, we thank you for the times we’ve shared and we’re sure you’ll go on to find a new special place – there’s so many meaty menus to choose from.

