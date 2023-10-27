Gareth Malone, Guz Khan and Rachel Reeves: The Yorkshire Post features highlights this week

We heard from Gareth Malone who spoke to us about getting people singing together as he brings a new tour to York's Grand Opera House, Leeds City Varieties and Sheffield City Hall. Tramlines, Long Division and Live at Leeds are just some of the music festivals that have taken place in Yorkshire this year. This week, we looked back at how they have fared and the role they are playing within the music industry.

Man Like Mobeen star Guz Khan spoke about staying grounded and his career in stand-up as he prepares to come to Bradford, Middlesbrough and York on his 2024 live tour. We heard from Shadow Chancellor and Leeds MP Rachel Reeves on the women who have influenced her as she launched her latest book on females who have shaped modern economics. Finally, in arts and culture, we looked at art collective Invisible Flock's latest project This is a Forest which reimagines the city of Leeds as a forest.

Read more:

The Yorkshire Post »

Yorkshire Post Tourism Awards 2023: Broadcaster Rich Williams to host the ceremonyWith two magnificent national parks, stunning coastline, beautiful villages, and vibrant towns and cities, it’s no wonder that Yorkshire attracts millions of visitor every year. Read more ⮕

Why Labour is wrong to shy away from social care reform - Yorkshire Post LettersFrom: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon. Read more ⮕

BOOM-TASTIC OFFER: More bang for your buck with 10% off Yorkshire's Big Shotter FireworksLight up the night sky with a sparkling offer and save 10 per cent on Big Shotter Fireworks to celebrate Bonfire Night. Read more ⮕

'Greener' public transport system would encourage graduates to stay in Yorkshire, Turner & Townsend roundtable is toldEstablishing a 'greener' public transport network will provide an economic boost for Yorkshire by encouraging more graduates to stay in the region, a major business event was told Read more ⮕

Yorkshire tinnitus sufferer calls for stricter measures over noise levels at live music gigsA former councillor in Scarborough has called for a change to the law claiming a music gig in the spa town has 'ruined' his life. Read more ⮕

Future plans for Yorkshire's Ascot Champions Day heroes Poptronic and Art PowerPoptronic is likely to bow out at the top following her thrilling success in the British Champions Fillies & Mares Stakes at Ascot. Read more ⮕