Helicopter ER 2023: Yorkshire man saved from horrific electric shock by Yorkshire Air Ambulance crew who had to restart his heart after it had stopped beating featured in new episode

Yorkshire Air Ambulance (YAA) rushed to the aid of Fraser Bennett, a then 22-year-old machine worker from Bridlington, following a devastating workplace accident. Mr Bennett’s harrowing ordeal and remarkable recovery will be shown on Thursday, October 27 at 9pm in the next episode of the TV series Helicopter ER.

At the time, his risk of death was exceptionally high, and the precision of the procedure was paramount. The episode will also show a behind-the-scenes look at the intricate RSI procedure, which involved administering a sequence of drugs to ensure Mr Bennett’s airways remained open, his brain was protected, and he was kept in a stable, controlled medical coma. He was quickly transported by air to James Cook University Hospital in Middlesbrough, a major trauma centre, for further treatment.

