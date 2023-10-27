For sale:This lovely Yorkshire farmhouse with 1.8 acres in an idyllic location is a bargain

Being sold with no onward chain, the property has a paddock, orchard and outbuildings and is approached via a private tree lined driveway which leads off Hilston Road, a quiet country lane linking the villages of Hilston and Roos. The house, on the market with Whitakers, has been much improved by the owners but still retains many characterful features.

Outside there is a south-facing enclosed garden plus the paddock and orchard. The property, which council tax band C, has mains gas central heating and double glazing . For details contact Whitakers, tel: 01482 251726. Roos is an attractive Holderness village just four mles from the popular seaside town of Withernsea. It has good facilities including a primary school, doctors surgery, shops, public houses and a bus service.

