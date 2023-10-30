Amber alerts issued for Storm Ciaran bringing heavy rain and strong winds to the UK

Amber warnings have now been issued by the Met Office in Northern Ireland. In effect from 9pm today to 9am on Tuesday, the forecasters said: 'Further rain will affect Northern Ireland during Monday evening and overnight, becoming heavy and persistent in the east. Check the five-day weather forecast where you are '25-50 mm of rain falling widely and as much as 75 to 100 mm over hills, this falling on already saturated ground. The rain will ease from the south through Tuesday morning.

' Mr Petagna said that Tuesday - Halloween - was expected to be still unsettled but quieter before heavy winds and longer spells of rain develop on Wednesday night into Thursday as Storm Ciaran arrives. The weather is expected to worsen as the week progresses, with rain warnings in place until Thursday, and a 'deep area of low pressure' set to arrive the same day.

United Kingdom Headlines Read more: SkyNews »

Storm Ciaran to Bring Strong Winds and Heavy Rain to UK Storm Ciaran , the third named storm of the season, is set to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK on Wednesday night and into Thursday. Yellow weather warnings for rain and wind have been issued across various areas. Flooding is possible due to rain falling on saturated ground and high river levels. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaran to Bring Strong Winds and Heavy Rain to UK Storm Ciaran , the third named storm of the season, is set to bring very strong winds and heavy rain to southern parts of the UK on Wednesday night and into Thursday. Yellow weather warnings for rain and wind have been issued across various areas. Flooding is possible due to rain falling on saturated ground and high river levels. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaran to Bring Strong Winds and Heavy Rainfall to Southern England and Wales Storm Ciaran is expected to bring gusts of up to 80mph along the south coast of England, with a small risk of even stronger winds. There is a possibility of weather warnings being escalated due to a deep area of low pressure moving in. Saturated ground increases the risk of fallen trees and fresh flooding, potentially cutting off communities and posing a danger to life. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciarán to Bring Heavy Rain and Strong Winds to Southern EnglandThe newly-named Storm Ciarán is expected to bring heavy rain and strong winds to southern parts of England and Wales . Gusts of up to 80mph are forecasted along the south coast, with a small risk of wind speeds reaching 90mph. Additionally, up to 60mm of rain is expected, significantly higher than the average rainfall for November. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaran to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of UKThe Met Office has issued weather warnings for Storm Ciaran , which is expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain to parts of southern England and Wales . Commuters are warned of public transport disruption and potential flooding. More severe weather warnings for rain could be issued throughout the week. Read more ⮕

Storm Ciaran to Bring Strong Winds and Heavy Rain to UKYellow weather warnings for rain and wind are in place as Storm Ciaran is set to hit the UK. The storm will bring powerful winds, heavy downpours , and a risk of flooding. Transport disruption and damage to buildings are also expected. Read more ⮕