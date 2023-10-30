Local Butchers Win Gold Awards in Steak Pie Competition

It comes after Ross Neilson Butchers on Broomton Road in Balornock won the awards as part of the 2023 Steak Pie and Speciality Pie Evaluations.

The local store won a Gold Award in the Traditional Steak Pie category and a Gold Award in the Steak Pie with Pork Links category.The event was organised by Scottish Craft Butchers in conjunction with The Dalesman Group and John Scott Meat Ltd.

Another local butcher who also scooped an award in the competition was Gary Walker Butchers in Possilpark.Simon Coles, Sales Manager of The Dalesman Group said: “The Dalesman Group proudly support local butchers to develop their recipes by supplying high-quality ingredients and are delighted to be sponsoring the Traditional Steak Pie Award for 2023. headtopics.com

"To be crowned champion in this category truly demonstrates the ongoing commitment to providing consistent, high-quality products to customers. We would like to thank all those who took part and congratulate all the winners.”

Jason Ward of John Scott Meat added: “‘The Speciality Steak Pie Awards are a fantastic opportunity for our customers to showcase their skill, creativity, and passion for crafting the perfect family pie.Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. headtopics.com

North Glasgow butchers wins two major steak pie awardsA BUTCHERS in North Glasgow has scooped two awards at the Scottish Craft Butchers Awards. Read more ⮕

Local Butcher Wins Award for Best Steak PieA local butcher has been recognized for his talents and won an award for having the 'best' steak pie in the region. James Chapman ( Butchers ) Ltd, established in 1892, beat nearly 100 entries to be crowned the best in the west. With their secret family recipe and unique production process, the butcher expects even greater demand for their steak pie s. Read more ⮕

Local butcher's steak pie named best in west of ScotlandA local butcher with a 'secret' recipe has won best steak pie in west of Scotland. Read more ⮕

The Surprising Connection Between Big Tech and Small FarmsQueens County Farm Museum in New York City serves as a reminder of the rural ideal, with its pumpkin patch attracting visitors who want to maintain connections to nature. Pumpkins have become a symbol of this connection, with Americans driving hours to purchase them and small towns hosting pumpkin festivals. The popularity of pumpkin pie and jack-o-lanterns has helped rejuvenate small family farms, with companies like Libby's relying on small-scale farmers for their canned pumpkin filling. Read more ⮕

Experts Warn Dog Owners About Harmful Halloween FoodExperts have warned dog owners about harmful Halloween food that may cost them £200 and an emergency visit to the vet. Pumpkin pie fillings, blends, and mixes can make your dog ill as they often contain toxic substances like nutmeg and cinnamon. Pumpkin seeds, skin, stems, and leaves can also pose risks to dogs. Read more ⮕

Model celebrates award but it's ruined when a letter comes through her doorBrittany Feeney got a letter in the post after being crowned Miss Beach Body Read more ⮕