Local Butcher Wins Award for Best Steak Pie

A local butcher has been recognised for his talents and won an award for having the 'best' steak pie in the region.

They have expanded to five locations in the Lanarkshire area - Motherwell, Cleland, Carluke and two in Wishaw - and employ over 80 people. Now with the new accolade to their name, Jamie thinks demand could be even greater for their steak pies, especially with Christmas and New Year around the corner.

“The beauty is we are able to select our own prime quality meat carcasses, cut the steak by hand, make our own pastry and add our secret family gravy – it really is a unique product and it’s all our own work.” headtopics.com

“We always have a strong entry for this category as every butcher wants to be the champion in the run-up to Christmas and New Year.

Local butcher's steak pie named best in west of ScotlandA local butcher with a 'secret' recipe has won best steak pie in west of Scotland. Read more ⮕

Savea wins World Rugby men's player of year awardNew Zealand number eight Ardie Savea is named men's player of the year at the World Rugby Award s. Read more ⮕

Nepalese Restaurant Chef Wins Best Chef Award at Curry Life AwardsLaxman Bhandari, head chef of Da Mount Gurkha in Waterloo, was named the best chef at the Curry Life Awards in London. The restaurant, which has been open since 2015, is known for its authentic Nepalese cuisine. The award has attracted attention and curiosity, leading to increased interest in the restaurant. Read more ⮕

Nottingham Building Firm Wins Award for Best New KitchenIPSUM UK Ltd. has been awarded the Kitchen Project award at the 2023 national Master Builder Awards for their elegant and ultramodern kitchen extension to White Lodge, a historic tollhouse. The extension features a glazed atrium, floor-to-ceiling doors and windows, and a large kitchen island. IPSUM also improved the home's energy efficiency with the installation of air-source heat pumps, underfloor heating, solar panels, and new insulation. Read more ⮕

Max Verstappen wins Mexico GP, breaking his record for most wins in single F1 seasonLewis Hamilton finished second with Charles Leclerc in third. Read more ⮕

North Glasgow butchers wins two major steak pie awardsA BUTCHER S in North Glasgow has scooped two awards at the Scottish Craft Butcher s Awards. Read more ⮕