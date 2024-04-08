Amateur Dramatics Club to Bring Kinky Boots Musical to Glasgow

South Productions ( TSP ), an amateur dramatics club based in Cambuslang, will be bringing a production of Kinky Boots , the critically acclaimed musical, to the Kings Theatre in Glasgow . Running between May 21 and 25, TSP will be joining forces with LGBT Youth Scotland to celebrate LGBTQ+ young people and the wider community.

Cyndi Lauper, Nick Cohen, chair of TSP said: “Since our founding 30 years ago, we’ve strived to create a welcoming environment for all ages, genders, and backgrounds to come together. “For all our performances, we want to give back to our community, which is why we have partnered with LGBT Youth. It’s going to be a brilliant few nights of singing and dancing which we are sure will leave the audience with a big smile on their face right from the start to the end of the show. We can’t wait to bring Kinky Boots to life at the Kings Theatre and to help raise funds for an incredible charity." Following a triumphant debut at the Kings Theatre with Grease in 2023, the production company will return with director and celebrated drag queen, Reba Martell, who will be leading the charge. The show will raise funds for LGBT Youth Scotland, Scotland's national charity for LGBTQ+ young people. The charity supports young people (13-25) in all aspects of their lives through the provision of youth work and support, to see them use their voices to create change in society

South Productions TSP Amateur Dramatics Club Kinky Boots Musical Kings Theatre Glasgow LGBT Youth Scotland LGBTQ+ Young People Community Cyndi Lauper Nick Cohen Singing Dancing Charity Grease Reba Martell Drag Queen Funds Youth Work Support Society

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Glasgow_Times / 🏆 76. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Scots DIY expert reveals tricks for revamping your home on a budgetThe expert from Glasgow, Tracy Burns, is a Carpentry and Joinery Lecturer at Glasgow Kelvin College.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

River Island Selling Designer-Look Boots for £10 in SaleRiver Island is offering a pair of boots that resemble a designer version at a significantly lower price. The Chain Block Heel Ankle Boots have a similar look to Saint Laurent's £1,105 Beau 75 Horsebit patent-leather boots. The River Island boots, priced at £10 in the sale, feature a matching patent leather-look, low block heel, and gold hardware. Although there are slight differences in the gold detailing, opting for the high street alternative can save shoppers around £1,095. The boots are yet to be reviewed online, but other retailers offer similar options.

Source: Glasgow_Live - 🏆 4. / 97 Read more »

Mile High Club sessions, voyeurism and kinky mac flashing – the most risque sex revelations of w...Abbey Clancy once picked Peter Crouch up from training wearing nothing but her Burberry coat

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Drama-filled 3-3 draw between Glasgow's big twoThe match between Glasgow's top teams, Rangers and Celtic, ended in a thrilling 3-3 draw with controversial decisions and intense scrutiny on the referees. Former referee Madden defends Rangers' penalty decision on his Instagram account.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »

Boots serum that fans say makes forehead lines 'disappear' now half priceThe health and beauty retailer has slashed this powerful anti-ageing serum by half-price right now.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Leyton Orient 3-1 Cheltenham TownLeyton Orient find their shooting boots to inflict a League One defeat on relegation-haunted Cheltenham.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »