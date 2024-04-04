River Island Selling Designer-Look Boots for £10 in Sale

River Island is selling a pair of boots that look just like a designer version - and they're now £10 in the sale. The retailer's Chain Block Heel Ankle Boots are ideal as spring arrives, with the weather due to warm up and nights becoming lighter. The boots also look very similar to the Saint Laurent 's £1,105 Beau 75 Horsebit patent-leather boots - but cost a fraction of the price. The two look almost identical, with a matching patent leather-look, low block heel and gold hardware.
However, the gold detailing on the front of River Island's boots are slightly different, with the cheaper pair featuring the brand's logo, and they come with pull on tabs on the back. The River Island boots were previously priced at £50 but have now been dropped to £10 in the sale. The Saint Laurent version are £1,105. This means shoppers could save around £1,095 by opting for the high street alternative. The boots are yet to be reviews online. Alternatively, a number of retailers have other option
