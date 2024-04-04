Arsenal's Frida Maanum undergoes tests after collapse in Continental Cup final

Arsenal say Frida Maanum has undergone tests which found 'no obvious cardiac causes ' for her collapse in the Continental Cup final. The Norwegian has not joined up with her country for their Euro 2025 qualifiers, which begin on Friday. In a statement released on Thursday, Arsenal said Maanum has undergone 'extensive testing' which has been reviewed by 'two leading cardiologists'.

'There are no obvious cardiac causes found from these thorough investigations so far,' added the Women's Super League club. 'Frida has subsequently had a monitoring device fitted to record her heart function and will now undergo a progressive return to train protocol. Once she has been monitored for a full one-week period, her normal training will be closely reviewed and monitored, before a decision will be made on her returning to play

