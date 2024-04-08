Documentary on Nottingham attacks featuring never-before-seen footage airs on BBC1

A documentary featuring never-before-seen footage and details about the Nottingham attacks airs tonight (Monday, April 8) on BBC1 . The 28-minute programme, part of the BBC's " The Big Cases " series of crime documentaries, follows the story of the attacks from the points of view of the families, as well as detailing the subsequent case against Valdo Calocane and the trial that followed.

Unseen archive footage includes professionally shot clips of Ian, a keen fisherman, teaching children how to fish at the River Leen fishing club. There is also footage of Barnaby and Grace filmed by school friends and family. Each of the families - Barnaby's mum Emma, dad David and brother Charlie, Grace's father Sanjoy, mother Sinead and brother James and Ian's sons Lee and James and his sister Susan - speak candidly about their memories of their family members, the fateful day in June last year and the aftermath. The programme is the BBC's 28th instalment of its "Big Cases" series and has been in the works for a significant period of time. It originally aired on BBC iPlayer on April 7. The tearful episode also features interviews with friends of Barnaby, including close family friend Emily Yap, who spoke to Nottinghamshire Live in November. There is also footage from an event hosted at Barney's local cricket club and attended by many who knew him, in the week which would have been his 20th birthda

