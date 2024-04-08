Ofcom investigates whether David Lammy's show breached rules on politicians as news presenters

The communications regulator is investigating whether Mr Lammy's show broke its rules on politicians acting as news presenters . The shadow foreign secretary’s show, which aired on 29 March, may have breached the regulator’s due impartiality rules. Ofcom received 51 complaints about the show that aired on Good Friday, in which Mr Lammy delivered the news. Mr Lammy has hosted a Sunday morning show on LBC since 2022, with the station paying him over £16,500 since the beginning of the year.

Last month, Ofcom found that five programmes on GB News featuring politicians acting as news presenters had breached its due impartiality rules. As a result of the investigation, GB News was “put on notice” by Ofcom, meaning that any further breaches “may result in the imposition of a statutory sanction

