Ofcom investigates whether David Lammy's show breached rules on politicians as news presenters

The communications regulator is investigating whether Mr Lammy's show broke its rules on politicians acting as news presenters . The shadow foreign secretary’s show, which aired on 29 March, may have breached the regulator’s due impartiality rules. Ofcom received 51 complaints about the show that aired on Good Friday, in which Mr Lammy delivered the news. Mr Lammy has hosted a Sunday morning show on LBC since 2022, with the station paying him over £16,500 since the beginning of the year.
Last month, Ofcom found that five programmes on GB News featuring politicians acting as news presenters had breached its due impartiality rules. As a result of the investigation, GB News was “put on notice” by Ofcom, meaning that any further breaches “may result in the imposition of a statutory sanction
Ofcom Investigation David Lammy Show Rules Politicians News Presenters
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Ofcom investigates David Lammy on LBC over potential rule breachTHE UK’s media watchdog has launched an investigation into whether broadcasting rules were broken by a senior Labour MP ...
Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »
Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »
Angela Rayner did nothing wrong, David Lammy insists amid fresh tax questionsThe Mail On Sunday newspaper claims to have fresh evidence the Labour deputy leader did not correctly outline her tax arrangements.
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »
Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »