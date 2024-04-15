Actor's Assistant Sentenced to Prison for Fatal Shooting on Movie Set

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed loaded a gun for the actor that fired and killed cinematographer Halyna Hutchins on set

Baldwin, the lead actor and co-producer of the film, was pointing a gun at Ms Hutchins, 42, during a rehearsal when the weapon went off, killing her and wounding director Joel Souza. “I find that what you did constitutes a serious violent offence, it was committed in a physically violent manner. A fatal gunshot done with your recklessness in the face of knowledge that your acts were reasonably likely to result in serious harm.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed Alec Baldwin Rust Cinematographer Shooting Involuntary Manslaughter Trial

