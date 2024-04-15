Liz Truss Reveals Queen's Final Words in Their First Meeting

Liz Truss has revealed the late Queen's final words to her in their first and only official meeting . Queen Elizabeth II is said to have told the then-prime minister: "I'll see you next week" as they met at Balmoral on September 6, 2022, just two days before the monarch's death.

The short-lived prime minister oversaw the period of national mourning which followed the monarch's death, before she resigned after seven weeks in the job amid the economic fallout of her mini budget. In an interview with the Sun newspaper's Never Mind the Ballots programme, the ex-prime minister also revealed some of what she discussed with the Queen during their meeting.

Ms Truss, who is touring the media ahead of the publication of her book Ten Years To Save The West, revealed she thought: "Why me, why now?" when she learned the Queen had died just two days into her premiership. She said she went into "a state of shock" when told of Elizabeth II's death in 2022 in an extract of her book published on Mail+.

Liz Truss Queen Elizabeth II Official Meeting Final Words Balmoral

