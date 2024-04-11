Father Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Five-Week-Old Baby

A father has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his five-week-old baby, who died from a broken neck . The judge, sitting at Loughborough Court, said medical experts had confirmed that Ollie suffered 23 rib fractures and other injuries usually seen after a “high energy car crash.” The baby's mother, Kayleigh Driver, 31, was cleared of murder last month but found guilty of causing or allowing her son's death.

Driver has been jailed for seven years for allowing the death of a child and allowing serious physical injury. Ollie was injured while in the care of his mother Kayleigh Driver, 31, and father Michael Davis, 29, at their home in Leicester. Sentencing Michael Davis, formerly of Upper Temple Walk, Leicester, Mr Justice Cotter said the murder of Ollie had involved a “devastating” fatal spinal injury inflicted up to eight days before death. After saying he was sure that Davis had caused all the injuries during four separate overnight “episodes” of violence, Mr Justice Cotter added: “At least five different mechanisms were required to cause this terrible array of injuries. “Michael Davis, I have no doubt that during the night you became frustrated and angry and this led to terrible violence. “You assaulted him on multiple occasions

Father Sentenced Life In Prison Murder Baby Broken Neck Mother Cleared Guilty Causing Allowing Death

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



itvlondon / 🏆 116. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Third man convicted of murder of dad Gary More sentenced to life in prisonBarry Harvey, 35, will serve a minimum of 29 years in jail following Judge Lord Clark's decision at the High Court in Glasgow today.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Man sentenced to life in prison for deadly 2022 shooting in PawtucketTrequan Baker, 31, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 36-year-old Qudus Kafo on Jan. 23, 2022

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »

Lincoln Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Wife and Disposing of Body PartsA Lincoln man has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of almost 20 years after pleading guilty to murdering his wife and disposing of her body parts in a Lincolnshire river.

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Finley Boden: Parents Stephen Boden and Shannon Marsden sentenced to life in prison for his murderFinley Boden died on Christmas Day in 2020 at his family home in Chesterfield - just 39 days after being returned from care.

Source: itvnews - 🏆 69. / 61 Read more »

Nine men sentenced to over 100 years in prison for £53m cocaine supplyA drugs gang of nine men have been sentenced to more than 100 years in prison for their part in a £53 million supply of cocaine. The investigation started in March 2022 when Cumbria Police asked North West Regional Organised Crime Unit (NWROCU) to arrest local drug dealer Reece Barnes, 31.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »

Vermont Day Care Provider Sentenced to Prison for Infant's DeathA Vermont day care provider convicted of manslaughter in the death of an infant she was caring for in her home was sentenced on Tuesday to three to 10 years in prison. Stacey Vaillancourt was accused of sedating Harper Rose Briar with an antihistamine in 2019.

Source: NECN - 🏆 20. / 71 Read more »