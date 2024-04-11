Father Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Five-Week-Old Baby

A father has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his five-week-old baby, who died from a broken neck . The judge, sitting at Loughborough Court, said medical experts had confirmed that Ollie suffered 23 rib fractures and other injuries usually seen after a “high energy car crash.” The baby's mother, Kayleigh Driver, 31, was cleared of murder last month but found guilty of causing or allowing her son's death.
Driver has been jailed for seven years for allowing the death of a child and allowing serious physical injury. Ollie was injured while in the care of his mother Kayleigh Driver, 31, and father Michael Davis, 29, at their home in Leicester. Sentencing Michael Davis, formerly of Upper Temple Walk, Leicester, Mr Justice Cotter said the murder of Ollie had involved a “devastating” fatal spinal injury inflicted up to eight days before death. After saying he was sure that Davis had caused all the injuries during four separate overnight “episodes” of violence, Mr Justice Cotter added: “At least five different mechanisms were required to cause this terrible array of injuries. “Michael Davis, I have no doubt that during the night you became frustrated and angry and this led to terrible violence. “You assaulted him on multiple occasions
Father Sentenced Life In Prison Murder Baby Broken Neck Mother Cleared Guilty Causing Allowing Death
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
