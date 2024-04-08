Lincoln Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Murdering Wife and Disposing of Body Parts

A Lincoln man has been sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of almost 20 years after pleading guilty to murdering his wife and disposing of her body parts in a Lincoln shire river. Nicholas Metson, 28, had previously denied the murder of 26-year-old Holly Bramley (latterly Metson) between March 17 and 25, 2023, but changed his plea to guilty when he appeared at Lincoln Crown Court on February 23.
A total of 224 body parts belonging to Ms Bramley were recovered from the River Witham in Bassingham, 12 miles from her Lincoln home, in March last year. Officers were first alerted to a concern for her welfare after reports of an incident on the 14th floor of Shuttleworth House in Lincoln, where she and Metson lived. At a sentencing hearing on April 5, 2024, Lincoln Crown Court heard how Metson chopped up Holly's body parts after killing her and placed them in plastic bags. The court heard how Metson made a number of online searches including ‘how would you get rid of a dead body’ and ‘what benefits can I get if my wife dies’. Appearing at Lincoln Crown Court for sentencing on Monday, April 8, Metson wore a grey tracksuit. A large number of Ms Bramley's family were in attendance. Judge Simon Hirst told the court it was 'plain that Holly was a much-loved woman'. He then sentenced Metson to a minimum term of 19 years and 316 days in prison
