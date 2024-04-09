Parents Sentenced to 15 Years in Prison for Son's School Massacre

James Crumbley and his wife Jennifer have been sentenced to 15 years in prison each for their son Ethan's school massacre . The Michigan judge ordered the couple to spend 10-15 years behind bars, with two years subtracted for time served.

They were convicted for ignoring their son's pleas for mental health help and buying him the firearm used in the massacre. The parents will be barred from contacting the victims' families and have already served nearly two and a half years of their sentence.

Parents Sentenced Prison School Massacre Mental Health Firearm

