High School Teacher Sentenced to 66 Years in Prison for Grooming Student

Mark Lindrud, a high school Spanish teacher, was sentenced to 66 years in prison. The author shares her personal experience of being groomed by Lindrud, who initially appeared friendly and approachable.
However, their relationship quickly turned inappropriate, with Lindrud giving the author special attention and exchanging chatty messages. The author eventually realized the manipulation and reported Lindrud to the authorities.
Teacher Grooming Student Manipulation Inappropriate Prison
