Winter coming a week late in Beijing as northern China basks in warm weather

The weather in many parts of China had stayed stubbornly warm entering November, with cities in eastern and central provinces such as Shandong, Anhui, Jiangsu and Henan still logging temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius.

As of 2pm on Wednesday, more than 600 meteorological stations across China had seen temperatures shatter historical highs for November, according to the official Xinhua news agency. Beijing logged its second-warmest October last month in over 60 years. Temperatures also averaged 3.4 degrees Celsius higher than normal in the last 10 days of the month, a record for the same period since 1961.On Thursday, heavy and dense fog is forecast to envelop regions including Beijing and surrounding cities for the fifth day, with visibility dropping below 200 metres in parts of Hebei province, China's National Meteorological Center said.

Experts quoted by state media say the recent"rare" summer-like weather was due to weaker-than-usual cold air currents, which had also led to persistent hazy weather with heavy air pollution shrouding the city.

In the coming days, temperatures across northern China are expected to drop sharply. Northeastern cities such as Shenyang, Changchun and Harbin would see a sharp drop of more than 15 degrees Celsius. Other cities such as Beijing, Zhengzhou, Jinan, Xian and Shijiazhuang will see a sudden decline of 10 degrees Celsius to 15C.

