Saudi ready for summer or winter World Cup in 2034: FA chief

"Today there are many new technologies that help you with cooling or adding air conditioners in stadiums, in addition to the fact that there are many cities in the kingdom that enjoy a very wonderful atmosphere in the summer," Misehal said.

The world's biggest oil exporter would then become the first country to host the newly expanded, 48-team World Cup alone, after the United States, Canada and Mexico hold it in 2026 followed by Spain, Portugal and Morocco in 2030.Like the rest of the Gulf countries, most cities in Saudi Arabia experience extreme heat in the summer, with temperatures ranging between 40-50 Celsius.

However, none of those cities has international-level stadiums, and the bigger Saudi venues are clustered in the major cities of Riyadh and Jeddah. At this point, only"expressions of interest" have been submitted, although bidding is closed. After the full bids for 2030 and 2034 are handed over, they will be evaluated by FIFA and put to a vote at two separate congress meetings at the end of next year.

